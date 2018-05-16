Simply Chicken Crispy Chicken Tenders 500G
Product Description
- Chicken Breast Strips and Inner Fillets, Marinated, with a Spicy Breaded Black Pepper Coating.
- Tray & Sleeve - recycle
- Film - don't recycle
- 100% chicken breast strips in a crispy breaded coating
- High in protein
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (57%), Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Modified Potato Starch, Modified Rice Starch, Yeast Extract, Modified Starch, Salt, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Chilli, Celery), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Trisodium Citrate), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonates), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts (Black Pepper, White Pepper, Paprika, Celery), Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Dextrose, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
This Product Has Been Previously Frozen and Has Been Restored to Chilled Temperatures Under Carefully Controlled Conditions.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, store in the refrigerator, use within 24 hours, and do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Preheat your oven to 200°C/fan 180°C/gas mark 6. Place the chicken tenders on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 18-20 minutes. To ensure the chicken is fully cooked, pierce the thickest part of the meat with a skewer. If the juices run clear, the chicken is cooked. Do not reheat
These instructions are a guide only as appliances vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Packed in the UK, using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Warning! Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Do not wash raw poultry before cooking. Wash hands thoroughly after handling raw poultry and packaging. Use separate utensils and surfaces for raw and cooked poultry.
Name and address
- Faccenda Foods Ltd.,
- Willow Road,
- Brackley,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN13 7EX.
Return to
- www.avarafoods.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per 1/4 pack (111g**)
|Energy
|993kJ/237kcal
|1102kJ/263kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|12.4g
|(of which saturates)
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|18.9g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|16.9g
|18.8g
|Salt
|1.39g
|1.54g
|**When oven cooked according to instructions. 500g typically weighs 444g
Safety information
