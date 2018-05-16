Tesco 2 Garlic & Herb Pork Chops 394g

- Energy1364kJ 326kcal16%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 247kcal
Product Description
- Bone-in pork chop seasoned with garlic and herbs, and a regato medium fat hard cheese and herb butter.
- From Trusted Farms With a garlic, cheese and herb marinade
- Pack size: 394G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bone-in Pork Loin (90%), Butter (Milk), Dried Garlic, Sugar, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Cheese Powder (Milk), Dried Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Basil, Oregano, Thyme, White Pepper, Marjoram, Turmeric Extract, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British or EU pork. See front of pack for specific origin.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
394g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical pork chop (132g)
|Energy
|1034kJ / 247kcal
|1364kJ / 326kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|17.0g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|31.0g
|40.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
