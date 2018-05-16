Heck Chicken Italia Cocktail Bangers 15 Pack 189G

Product Description
- Chicken Cocktail Sausages with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic and Seasoning.
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Flavour You Can Swear by
- Ready to Eat!
- High Protein
- Chicken Cocktail Sausages with Tomato Mozzarella, Basil and Garlic
- British by Heck
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 189G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (made with 107g of Chicken per 100g of finished product), Pea Flour, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dried Leek, Spice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring), Oven Dried Tomato (2%), Basil (1%), Mozzarella Cheese (1%) (Milk) (Mozzarella Cheese, Anticaking Agent (Potato Starch)), Garlic (0.6%), Citrus Fibre, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Allergens refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 24hrs. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British Chicken
Warnings
- Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pot. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
- www.heckfood.co.uk
Net Contents
189g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy
|698kJ/167kcal
|Fat
|9g
|of which saturates
|2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|Protein
|19g
|Salt
|1.2g
Safety information
Whilst extra care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
