Tesco Plant Chef 2 BBQ Jackfruit Burgers 226g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Smoked jackfruit, barbecue sauce, green lentils, mushrooms, cooked long grain rice, breadcrumb, butter bean and black turtle bean burger.
- 100% PLANT BASED Jackfruit and mushrooms with smoky BBQ sauce, lentils, beans and rice
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pulled Smoked Barbecue Jackfruit (15%) [Jackfruit, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Paprika, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Ancho Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper], Green Lentils, Mushroom, Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Water, Butter Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Yellow Split Peas, Red Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Treacle, Salt, Potato, Split Chickpeas, Smoked Paprika, Cane Molasses, Roasted Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ground Mace.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 12 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 19 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 4 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from chilled. Chilled: Medium 9 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning halfway during cooking. Frozen: Medium 20 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill, turning halfway during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Chilled: Medium 12 Mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add burger to pan and fry, turning halfway during cooking. Frozen: Medium 16 Mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add burger to pan and fry, turning halfway during cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
226g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One burger (96g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|632kJ / 149kcal
|659kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|29.3g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|5.2g
|Protein
|5.7g
|5.9g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 226g typically weighs 192g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
