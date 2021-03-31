Emmi Caffe Latte Unsweetened 230Ml

Great taste
Sugar free but not bitter at all. Lovely blend of flavours. Thoroughly enjoyed this one.
Unsweetened, but oh so delicious!
I always go for unsweetened versions of iced coffees, and this lactose-free kind is definitely a barista quality.
Perfect when on the go
Bought this as didn't fancy a bottle of juice and wanted something tasty - was perfect, very tasty and just the right amount.
This coffee was strong yet surprisingly easy to drink, even though it's not quite the weather for it at the moment. I like the fact that it comes in a 100% recyclable cup.
Coffee on the go!
Lovely coffee to have on the go. Great coffee taste without any of the usual sweet flavour!