Emmi Caffe Latte Unsweetened 230Ml

4.8(5)Write a review
Product Description

  • Pasteurised Iced Coffee.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Life can be easier when you keep it simple, right?
  • Inspired by baristas, we are all about the quality coffee beans & milk that go into our cups. So add to that no sweeteners, no added sugar and nope, not even any lactose, Emmi Caffe Latte Unsweetened is an easy choice to make.
  • Caffeine content: 80 mg per cup. Remaining lactose: <0,01 g /100 ml.
  • Rainforest Alliance - Rainforest Alliance™ People & Nature, Coffee, Find out more at ra.org.
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Lid-Foil - Recycle
  • Lid-Plastic - Recycle
  • Cup - Recycle
  • Real Barista Quality Ingredients
  • Made with hand-roasted Arabica beans from India & lactose-free milk
  • No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No Added Sweeteners
  • Lactose - Free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230ML
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk 82%. (2.5% Fat), Brewed Arabica Coffee* 18%, Lactase, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before: see lid. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and enjoy.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Emmi Schweiz AG,
  • CH-6002 Lucerne.

Distributor address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London
  • SW15 2TJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London
  • SW15 2TJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • emmi-caffelatte.com
  • www.emini.com
  • 0080 0090 00100

Net Contents

230ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer 230 ml% RI / 230ml**Adult RI
Energy 207 kJ (49 kcal)476 kJ (113 kcal)6%2000 kcal
Fat 2.1 g4.8 g7%70 g
of which saturates 1.2 g2.8 g14%20 g
Carbohydrate 4.5 g10.4 g4%260 g
of which sugars 3.9 g9.0 g10%90 g
Protein 3.0 g6.9 g14%50 g
Salt 0.08 g0.18 g3%6 g
Calcium 101 mg232 mg29% NRV**800 mg NRV***
**RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
***NRV = nutrient reference value----

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste

5 stars

Sugar free but not bitter at all. Lovely blend of flavours. Thoroughly enjoyed this one.

Unsweetened, but oh so delicious!

5 stars

I always go for unsweetened versions of iced coffees, and this lactose-free kind is definitely a barista quality.

Perfect when on the go

5 stars

Bought this as didn't fancy a bottle of juice and wanted something tasty - was perfect, very tasty and just the right amount.

This coffee was strong yet surprisingly easy to dr

4 stars

This coffee was strong yet surprisingly easy to drink, even though it's not quite the weather for it at the moment. I like the fact that it comes in a 100% recyclable cup.

Coffee on the go!

5 stars

Lovely coffee to have on the go. Great coffee taste without any of the usual sweet flavour!

