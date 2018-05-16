TESCO FIRE PIT THE SMOKY ONE SMOKED CHIPOTLE BBQ MARINADE 180G

- Energy308kJ 73kcal4%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars12.1g13%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- A marinade made with red peppers and chipotle chilli powder.
- Smoked Chipotle BBQ Marinade
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS Sugar, Water, Red Pepper (15%), Tomato Paste, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of pack (45g)
|Energy
|685kJ / 162kcal
|308kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|33.4g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|26.9g
|12.1g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021