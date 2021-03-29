Tesco Spiced Pork Belly With Honey & Chilli 330G
- Energy1511kJ 363kcal18%
- Fat25.8g37%
- Saturates9.5g48%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1269kJ / 305kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked marinated pork belly with a honey and chilli glaze.
- Sous This pack of pork belly has been sealed in an air tight bag and slowly cooked to lock in juices and give a succulent texture. Pork Belly. This cut is a naturally fatty one, which is what gives this dish it's succulence and contributes to overall flavour.
- Slow Cooked Berbere marinated pork belly with a sticky honey & chilli glaze
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (84%), Chilli and Honey Sauce [Honey, Water, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Sake (Alcohol), Corn Starch, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli Pepper, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Chilli Extract], Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Black Onion Seed, Cumin, Caraway, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Basil Leaf, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ 180°C/ Gas 6 40 min Place sauce sachet to one side. Empty contents of pouch into an ovenproof dish fat side up. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and pour away excess juices, return to oven for a further 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, shred or slice and serve with the honey and chilli glaze. For extra crispness finish under a hot grill for final 5 minutes if desired.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Contains alcohol..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
330g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (119g**)
|Energy
|1269kJ / 305kcal
|1511kJ / 363kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|25.8g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|9.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|22.3g
|26.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 330g typically weighs 238g.
|-
|-
Safety information
