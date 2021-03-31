We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Danone Simply Yogurt Mango Carrot & Banana 4X110g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Danone Simply Yogurt Mango Carrot & Banana 4X110g
£ 2.50
£5.69/kg
Clubcard Price
Per 110g:
  • Energy330kJ 78 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with a Fruit & Vegetable Layer
  • Find out more at danoneyogurt.co.uk
  • Simply what matters
  • Live Cultures
  • We Believe Focusing on The Simple Things
  • Gives Us the Most Delicious Results
  • That's why we've been passionate about live cultures since we started out in 1919. We use them to turn the milk (our blank canvas) into our deliciously thick and creamy yogurt. Even better, we've added a fruit & veg layer that we think tastes amazing, all with no added sugar* or sweeteners. Simple as that. It's how we think yogurt should taste... thick and creamy but not too sweet. Oh- and we've made all our pots 100% recyclable, so when you're finished, the pot is just getting started.
  • Pots Not to Be Sold Separately
  • 100% Recyclable Pot
  • Rinse - Recycle
  • Pop the lid in the pot
  • No added sugar or sweeteners - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • Live Cultures
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Mango Purée from Concentrate (12%), Mango (3%), Banana Purée (3%), Carrot Purée (3%), Apple Fibre, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Carrot Pumpkin Concentrate, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max

Preparation and Usage

  • Retain This Packaging for Information

Number of uses

4 Delicious Pots

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Careline: UK 0808-144-9451
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Careline: ROI 1800-949992

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pot (110g)% RI** (110g)
Energy (kJ)3003304
Energy (kcal)71784
Fat (g)2.52.84
of which saturates (g)1.71.99
Carbohydrate (g)7.68.43
of which sugars (g)7.48.19
Protein (g)4.34.79
Salt (g)0.200.224
**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here