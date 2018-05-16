We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heck Chorizo Pork Burgers 228G

£ 2.00
£8.78/kg

New

Product Description

  • Pork (97%) Chorizo-Style Burgers with Paprika and Seasoning.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
  • The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Please recycle this sleeve & tray
  • Pork Burgers with Paprika
  • Made in Small Batches Because We're Big on Flavour and Quality
  • British by Heck
  • High Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 228G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (97%), Seasoning (Spices, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Herb, Yeast Extract (Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British Pork

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

228g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per burger (91g) (grilled)
Energy 1285 kJ/310 kcal1169 kJ/282 kcal
Fat 26g24g
of which saturates 10g8.6g
Carbohydrate 1.2g1.1g
of which sugars 0.8g0.7g
Protein 18g16g
Salt 1.1g1g

Using Product Information

