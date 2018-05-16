Heck Chorizo Pork Burgers 228G
Product Description
- Pork (97%) Chorizo-Style Burgers with Paprika and Seasoning.
- At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
- The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Pork Burgers with Paprika
- Made in Small Batches Because We're Big on Flavour and Quality
- British by Heck
- High Protein
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 228G
Information
Ingredients
British Pork (97%), Seasoning (Spices, Low Sodium Sea Salt, Sugar, Dried Leek, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Herb, Yeast Extract (Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Spice Extract)
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 14-16 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 12-14 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British Pork
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
Net Contents
228g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (grilled)
|Per burger (91g) (grilled)
|Energy
|1285 kJ/310 kcal
|1169 kJ/282 kcal
|Fat
|26g
|24g
|of which saturates
|10g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|1.1g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|18g
|16g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1g
