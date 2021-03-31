Danone No Added Sugar Simply Yogurt Peach 4 X 110G

Been gypped out of 2 fantastic tasting yoghurts :(
Absolutely delicious for all & not just diabetics. No sugar and NO cloying foul tasting sweeteners. Here’s the thing, last week it was a six-pack, so what has happened to the other two? Oh but the price has not been adjusted accordingly and it’s made this a very expensive product, so here’s another product I’ll probably stop buying because of the cost is just not worth it even though they taste fabulous...
Good quality.creamy. and no added sugar. Important when purchasing for a diabetic . Thankyou for stocking this. Danone also make other flavours. Raspberry is a particular favourite.