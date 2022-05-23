We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Popworks Sweet & Salty Popped Crisps 28G

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Popworks Sweet & Salty Popped Crisps 28G
£ 0.85
£3.04/100g
Clubcard Price

28g:

Energy
548kJ
130kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

-

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1956kJ/

Product Description

  • Sweet & Salty Corn Crisps
  • - 28g pack of PopWorks Sweet & Salty Corn Crisps
  • - Deliciously crunchy sweet and salty popped corn snacks made with just 4 ingredients
  • - Suitable for vegans
  • - Gluten free
  • - No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • - The new shape of popcorn, every crop of corn is popped to perfection into a deliciously crunchy snack that are never, ever fried
  • - This pack contains 1 serving
  • Salty, sweet. Same flavour. No fluff. No theatrics at all. Just pop.
  • Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popped corn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour. Discover the PopWorks Protein range for soy protein snacks that work even harder for your weekly meal planning.
  • Find out more at www.popworks-snacks.com
  • Find us on Instagram @popworkssnacks
  • PopWorks is a registered trademark © 2020
  • The Popped Snack with Real Crunch!
  • Never fried
  • Only 4 ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 28G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (75%), Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya, Milk., Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PopWorks,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Nederland BV,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
  • www.popworks-snacks.com
  • PopWorks Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • 0800 274 777 (Freephone)
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Please have product available when contacting us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • popworks-snacks.com

Net Contents

28g ℮

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

They ok

3 stars

They are ok but not really got much flavour to them could do with more sugar and salt.

