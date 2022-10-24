We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Mikes Hard Seltzer Raspberry Drink 330Ml

£2.00
£6.06/litre
£2.00
£6.06/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Alcoholic Sparkling Water
  • For nutritional information available at
  • www.mikeshard.co.uk
  • www.mikeshard.eu
  • Hard Seltzer: Alcoholic Sparkling Water
  • It's really that simple: Water, Alcohol, Bubbles and a hint of natural Raspberry. Simply refreshing and great tasting. With real fruit flavours and no artificial sweeteners.
  • Grab a Mike's, keep it real and enjoy. Remember it's all of the fun with none of the compromises. With a handy can, it's perfect for wherever you are - relaxing with friends, at home or at a BBQ, simply pick up a can on the go.
  • Perfect for those moments you just want to unwind and have some fun.
  • Mike's hard seltzer is a 100 calories, refreshing sparkling water with a hint of natural raspberry and a kick of alcohol.
  • We are the new type of alcoholic drink.
  • The one that allows you to have all the fun without making any compromises on taste, calories or refreshment.
  • 100 Calories Per Can
  • Real Fruit Flavours
  • No artificial sweeteners
  • 2g Sugar Per Can
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Distilled Spirit, Sugar, Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate

Tasting Notes

  • Enjoy a crisp clean Mike's Hard Seltzer whenever you want, refreshing with the taste of real fruit flavours

Alcohol Units

1.7

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • InBev Belgium,
  • BD Industriel 21,
  • Industrielaan,
  • 1070 Brussels.

Importer address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline:
  • UK 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:Per 330ml:
Energy127KJ / 30Kcal418KJ / 100Kcal
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love this!

5 stars

Love this! Such a great raspberry taste and low calorie and sugar.

Nice and refreshing

5 stars

Nice and refreshing, if you like sparkling water then you will like this.

