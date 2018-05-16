Wrigleys Extra Spearmint Sugar Free Gum 30Pces 67G
Product Description
- Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Mint and Menthol Flavours.
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 67G
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Aspartame, Sucralose, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Flavourings, Thickener Gum Arabic, Emulsifier Soybean Lecithin, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA, Colour E133
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Keep cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE LAXATIVE EFFECTS. CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in Touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Contact us: www.mars.com/ireland
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
67g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|667 kJ / 160 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|Of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|- Polyols
|67 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Safety information
EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE LAXATIVE EFFECTS. CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.
