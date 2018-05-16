Colman's Chicken Nugget Recipe Mix 63G

Product Description
- A seasoning mix with breadcrumbs for chicken nuggets
- Enjoy a delicious, pound-saving fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Chicken Nuggets Recipe Mix. The perfect idea for weekend takeaway-style dinners is free from artificial colours, preservatives, and MSG, making cooking one of the UK's favourite meals a simple joy – for everyone around your table. Quick and easy to use, our packet mixes will transform your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary in no time. Simply pour the coating mix into a bowl, crack an egg into a separate bowl and mix. Dip the chicken into the egg, then into the mix. Spray with oil, bake for 20 minutes, and that's it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's chicken nuggets! Alternatively, you can make cheese bites by coating mini edam cheese rounds in flour, then egg, then the Colman's seasoning mix. Fry in hot oil for 3 minutes on each side. Discover the rest of our recipe mixes – as well as cooking sauces – and learn more about Colman's and our heritage at our website.
- Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Chicken Nuggets with Colman’s full-on-flavour recipe mix
- Enjoy the UK's beloved and easy to use recipe mix from a trustworthy brand that's been on your table since 1814
- Colman's seasoning contains a natural blend of herbs and spices, meaning no artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
- Recreate your takeaway favourites in just a few easy steps with this recipe mix that lets you enjoy a variety of delicious meals perfect for the weekend
- Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings so you always have a full-on-flavour, pound-saving meal at hand
- Turn your weekend home meal into a genuine fakeaway feast with Colman's Chicken Nuggets Recipe Mix
- Pack size: 63G
Information
Ingredients
Breadcrumbs (WHEAT flour, salt, paprika, yeast) (78.3%), rice flour, EGG white powder, iodised salt, flavourings (contain EGG), EGG yolk powder, corn oil, hydrolysed vegetable protein, yeast extract. May contain other cereals containing gluten, celery, milk, mustard and soya
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Produce of
Germany
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS: Pour the Colman’s coating mix into a bowl, crack the egg into a separate bowl and mix. Dip the chicken into the egg then into the coating mix to give a light coating. Spray with the oil and bake for 20 minutes, turning halfway through at 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6.
Name and address
- Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
63g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1517 kJ
|556 kJ
|7%
|Energy (kcal)
|362 kcal
|133 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|3.5 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.6 g
|0.3 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|64 g
|8.3 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|5.7 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|3.9 g
|<0.5 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|15 g
|21 g
|42%
|Salt (g)
|4.6 g
|0.73 g
|12%
|1 portion = 107 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021