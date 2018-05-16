We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pesto & Cheese Flatbread 205G

£ 1.25
£0.61/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1184kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • Flatbread topped with basil pesto dressing and medium fat hard cheese.
  • Hand Finished Topped with a fragrant basil pesto
  • Pack size: 205G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Basil Pesto (6%)[Rapeseed Oil, Water, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 9-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

205g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a flatbread (51g)
Energy1184kJ / 281kcal604kJ / 143kcal
Fat6.4g3.3g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate44.4g22.6g
Sugars3.0g1.5g
Fibre2.7g1.4g
Protein10.1g5.1g
Salt1.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

