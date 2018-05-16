Tesco Pesto & Cheese Flatbread 205G

- Energy604kJ 143kcal7%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1184kJ / 281kcal
Product Description
- Flatbread topped with basil pesto dressing and medium fat hard cheese.
- Hand Finished Topped with a fragrant basil pesto
- Pack size: 205G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Basil Pesto (6%)[Rapeseed Oil, Water, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 7-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 9-10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
205g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a flatbread (51g)
|Energy
|1184kJ / 281kcal
|604kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|44.4g
|22.6g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|10.1g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
