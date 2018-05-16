Tesco BBQ Pork Belly Slices 400g

- Energy983kJ 237kcal12%
- Fat17.9g26%
- Saturates6.3g32%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1513kJ / 364kcal
Product Description
- Boneless, rindless pork belly slices with a smoky barbecue seasoning.
- BRITISH PORK Succulent belly slices seasoned in a smoky BBQ glaze
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Thickener (Guar Gum), Paprika, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Citric Acid, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 35-40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork belly slice (65g**)
|Energy
|1513kJ / 364kcal
|983kJ / 237kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|9.7g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|24.1g
|15.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 260g.
|-
|-
