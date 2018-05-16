We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 6 Breaded Cod Fish Fingers 300g

Tesco 6 Breaded Cod Fish Fingers 300g
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
One typical fish finger
  • Energy374kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Fish fingers made from formed cod (Gadus morhua), coated in breadcrumbs.
  • The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Caught in the wild Chunky cod coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Olive Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 14-16 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 17-19 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical fish finger (46g**)
Energy813kJ / 194kcal374kJ / 89kcal
Fat7.4g3.4g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate17.4g8.0g
Sugars0.9g0.4g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein13.5g6.2g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 276g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

