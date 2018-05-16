Tesco 6 Breaded Cod Fish Fingers 300g

- Energy374kJ 89kcal4%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 813kJ / 194kcal
Product Description
- Fish fingers made from formed cod (Gadus morhua), coated in breadcrumbs.
- The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Caught in the wild Chunky cod coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Durum Wheat Semolina, Inulin, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Olive Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 14-16 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 17-19 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical fish finger (46g**)
|Energy
|813kJ / 194kcal
|374kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|8.0g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.5g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 276g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
