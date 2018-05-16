TESCO FINEST ULTIMATE FISHCAKES 350g

- Energy1329kJ 317kcal16%
Product Description
- Cod (Gadus morhua), smoked haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus) and Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) with potatoes and mature Cheddar, in a crunchy crumb.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Chunky cod, smoked haddock and Scottish salmon with potatoes and mature Cheddar, in a crunchy breadcrumb coating.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (17%), Salmon (Fish) (16%), Smoked Haddock (15%) [Haddock (Fish), Salt, Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Potato, Durum Wheat Semolina, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Onion, Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Capers [Capers, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Whipping Cream (Milk), Wheat Gluten, Lemon Juice, Fish Stock [Fish Extract, Water, Carrot, Onion, White Wine, Parsley, Thyme, Black Pepper], Gherkin [Gherkin, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt], Parsley, Chive, Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast, Lemon Zest, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. For best results cook from frozen. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled. 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place fishcakes onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 35 mins Place fishcakes onto a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove all packaging.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One fishcake (175g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1329kJ / 317kcal
|759kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|14.1g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.2g
|Protein
|19.6g
|11.2g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
