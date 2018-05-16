Shipyard Portland Lager 660Ml

Product Description
- Lager Beer
- A light in colour and well balanced craft lager, with American hops added at the end of brewing giving Portland Lager its unique hoppy flavour. From his family-owned brewery in the heart of Portland, Maine, famed for shipbuilding and ambitious world discovery, Fred Forsley drove the original American craft beer movement. His mission to this day; to take original American craft beer around the world making it accessible to everyone.
- Pack size: 660ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley.
Tasting Notes
- Clean and crisp, with a sweet lemon and blueberry finish
Alcohol Units
3
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
Return to
- Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- shipyardbeer.co.uk
Net Contents
660ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021