Shipyard Portland Lager 660Ml

Shipyard Portland Lager 660Ml
£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Product Description

  • Lager Beer
  • A light in colour and well balanced craft lager, with American hops added at the end of brewing giving Portland Lager its unique hoppy flavour. From his family-owned brewery in the heart of Portland, Maine, famed for shipbuilding and ambitious world discovery, Fred Forsley drove the original American craft beer movement. His mission to this day; to take original American craft beer around the world making it accessible to everyone.
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley.

Tasting Notes

  • Clean and crisp, with a sweet lemon and blueberry finish

Alcohol Units

3

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.
  Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,

Return to

  Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  Wolverhampton,
  WV1 4JT,
  UK.
  • shipyardbeer.co.uk

Net Contents

660ml ℮

