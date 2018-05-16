Tesco Passion Fruit Gateau Bar, 400g

- Energy933kJ 223kcal11%
- Fat11.9g17%
- Saturates8.1g41%
- Sugars18.7g21%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1167kJ / 279kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla sponge cake filled with vanilla cream mousse and passion fruit sauce, decorated with vanilla cream mousse and sprinkled with white chocolate curls.
- Our frozen Passionfruit Gateau Bar defrosts in 3 hours and is perfect for the whole family, serving 5 . Layers of soft sponge sandwiched together with a smooth vanilla cream mousse and a mouth watering sweet passionfruit sauce . All topped with a smooth vanilla cream mousse and a sprinkle of white chocolate curls. A perfect summer dessert
- Tangy & Creamy Light sponge layers filled with vanilla mousse and passion fruit sauce
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (43%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Passion Fruit Juice (2%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Beef Gelatine, Flavourings, Fructose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphates, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate or tray. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours at room temperature or alternatively 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a gateau (80g)
|Energy
|1167kJ / 279kcal
|933kJ / 223kcal
|Fat
|14.8g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.5g
|24.4g
|Sugars
|23.4g
|18.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.0g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
