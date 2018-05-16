Bonne Maman Riz Au Lait Rice Pudding 2X100g

Product Description
- Rice Dessert.
- Pots not to be sold separately.
- Made with rice from the Camargue Region, in Southern France
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk (76.7%), Camargue Rice (9.9%), Cream (Milk), Brown Cane Sugar, Rice Starch
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten and Eggs. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date: see top of the pack.Keep refrigerated (max +8°C). Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- Bonne Maman - Z.I.,
- 46130 Biars sur Cère,
Return to
- The Bonne Maman products are made using timeless recipes and simple ingredients. If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
- Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|627 kJ/149 kcal
|Fat
|5.3 g
|of which saturates
|3.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|22 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
