Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Hand Cream 3X50ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Hand Cream 3X50ml
£ 8.00
£5.34/100ml
Clubcard Price
  • This contemporary collection includes fragrances of Wild Flower Meadow and Woodland Bluebell which have been inspired by the beautiful Cotswold countryside.
  • Printed on sustainable material
  • UK Recycling Guidance
  • Box- Recycle
  • Tube - Don't Recycle
  • For recycling advice, please see our website
  • Use Me, Love Me, Recycle Me
  • Sustainable luxury
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Wild Flower Meadow: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Woodland Bluebell: Aqua (Water, Eau), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Benzyl Salicylate, Eugenol, Linalool

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.
  • PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,

Return to

  • Baylis & Harding Plc,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • RP. MSL,
  • Suite 5385,
  • 27 Upper Pembroke St,
  • Dublin,
  • IE.
  • baylisandharding.com

Net Contents

3 x 50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

