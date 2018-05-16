Onken Super Kefir Lemon & Ginger Yogurt 350G

Product Description
- Super Kefir Lemon & Ginger Yogurt with added vitamins B6 and B12
- Onken Super Kefir is super to the last spoonful. Did you know KEFIR is a yogurt packed with billions of live cultures from a whopping 14 unique varieties and we've made it SUPER tasty. With vitamins B6 and B12 it's not just SUPER tasty but also SUPER good for you and your immune system*.
- Super Fruit Fact: Ginger is a warming versatile ingredient that's been prized for many centuries.
- *Vitamin B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Super to The Last Spoonful
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) with Live Kefir Cultures, Cream (Milk), Sugar, 3% Lemon, 2% Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Modified Starch, 0.5% Ginger, Natural Flavouring, Safflower Concentrate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Best Before: see date on lid.Once opened consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
- www.onken.co.uk
- Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|313kJ/74kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|of which sugars
|9.4g
|Protein
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.18g
|Vitamins / Minerals
|%**
|Calcium
|120mg 15%
|Vitamin B6
|0.21mg 15%
|Vitamin B12
|0.375µg 15%
|**% = Daily reference intake of an average adult
|-
