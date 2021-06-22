We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Najma Halal Chicken Pieces Hickory Bbq 125G

5(1)Write a review
Najma Halal Chicken Pieces Hickory Bbq 125G
£2.20
£1.76/100g

Product Description

  • Halal Cooked Chicken Pieces with Hickory BBQ Flavoured Seasoning
  • Share your favourite recipes using our Najma products.
  • Packed in a modified atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • Made with 100% Chicken Breast
  • Source of Protein
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 125G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Roast Chicken Pieces (97%) (Chicken Breast (96%), Corn Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Vinegar), Hickory Barbeque Seasoning (3%) (Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Powder, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Roasted Garlic Powder, Spices (Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Nutmeg), Yeast Extract Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring, Flavouring)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by the date shown.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.
  • EU: GA Foods Ltd.,
  • Oakland,
  • Food Central,
  • St Margaret's,
  • Co Dublin,
  • Ireland,
  • K67 P7E7.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:502kJ/119kcal
Fat:1.5g
of which saturates:0.4g
Carbohydrate:4.0g
of which sugars:3.0g
Fibre:0.9g
Protein:22g
Salt:1.8g
View all Indian & South Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious but want more of it!

5 stars

Delicious but want more of it!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here