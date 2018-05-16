Wicked Kitchen 2 Kickin' Katsu Kievs 260g

- Energy1050kJ 251kcal13%
- Fat11.9g17%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 861kJ / 206kcal
Product Description
- 2 Meat-free wheat and pea protein based kievs with a katsu style curry sauce filling coated in breadcrumbs.
- PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED GRABBING THE VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
- WHEAT & PEA PROTEIN Wheat and pea protein kievs with a kickin' katsu, hot & saucy middle in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Textured Wheat Protein (8%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Onion, Wheat Starch, Pea Protein Isolate, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Coconut Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Powder, Spices, Sugar, Mango, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Maize Starch, Yeast, Jalapeño Chilli, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Spirit Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Molasses, Soya Bean, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Barley Malt Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Iron, Oregano, Chilli Powder, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 25-30 mins. Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
260g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (122g**)
|Energy
|861kJ / 206kcal
|1050kJ / 251kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|11.9g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|18.3g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|13.7g
|16.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 244g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
