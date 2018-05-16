Schwartz Brazilian Street Food Bbq Seasoning 15G

Product Description
- A smoky and zesty Brazilian inspired street food seasoning with smoked paprika, chilli and lime notes.
- A smoky and zesty BBQ seasoning with lime, paprika & chilli
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Free from hydrogenated fats
- No added preservatives
- No artificial colours
- No added MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Smoked Paprika (7%), Black Pepper, Cumin, Turmeric, Chilli Pepper), Sugar, Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers (9%), Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Parsley
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Get creative with this Brazilian Inspired seasoning
- Combine with a little all to marinate Steak or Chicken before grilling
- Marinate chunks of beef rump before threading onto skewers, alternating with streaky bacon. Delicious on the grill or BBQ.
- Fabulous rubbed over Fish before baking.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Schwartz.enquires@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1183kJ/280kcal
|Fat - Total
|2.4g
|Fat - Saturated
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|52.1g
|- Sugars
|34.3g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|Protein
|7.9g
|Salt
|16.23g
