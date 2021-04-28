Kind Breakfast Blueberry Almond Bars 4X30g
- Energy531kJ 126kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1769kJ 421kcal
Product Description
- Whole grains (49%) breakfast biscuit with oats (35%), blueberries (4%) and almonds (2%).
- 100% whole grain soft baked breakfast biscuit with a delicious combination of crunchy almonds & a burst of blueberry, and you're ready to take on the day! It's breakfast, without the bowl. Good starts with Kind®
- Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Start your day with Kind® Breakfast.
- Recyclable - Recyclingfähig
- Ingredients you can see & pronounce
- #1 Ingredient Wholegrain Oats
- 100% Whole Grains
- High Fibre
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 120G
- High Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Oats, Sunflower Oil, Brown Rice Crisps (Brown Rice Flour, Honey, Sea Salt), Muscovado Sugar, Stabiliser Gum Acacia, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Sugar), Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar), Raisins, Water, Rice Flour, Sliced Almonds, Oat Flour, Millet, Buckwheat, Amaranth, Quinoa, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see sideStore in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 4 Portion size: 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
Return to
- GB: Kind Snacks UK Ltd,
- P.O. Box 71086,
- London,
- SE1P 5HU.
- Get in touch at kindsnacks.co.uk
- IE: Kind Int. Ltd.,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- Get in touch at kindsnacks.ie
Net Contents
4 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 30g
|(%*)
|Energy
|1769kJ 421kcal
|531kJ 126kcal
|(6%)
|Fat
|20g
|6g
|(9%)
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|0.6g
|(3%)
|Carbohydrate
|54g
|16g
|(6%)
|of which sugars
|15g
|4.5g
|(5%)
|Fibre
|8.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.1g
|(4%)
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.10g
|(2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 4 Portion size:30g
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021