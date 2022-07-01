We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gazillion Bubble Buddies

1(5)Write a review
image 1 of Gazillion Bubble Buddies

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Gazillion Bubble Buddies
  • Create a burst of bubbles with kid-powered Gazillion Bubble Pets! Just fill with Gazillion Bubble solution, then squeeze and watch the bubble magic! Each soft, squeezable character comes with a 2 oz. bottle of solution. Collect them all! Appropriates for ages 3 years and up.
  • H12.7cm x W6cm x D5.8cm
  • Batteries Not Included
  • Create a burst of bubbles
  • Fill with Gazillion Bubble solution, then squeeze
  • Each soft, squeezable character comes with a 2 oz. bottle of solution

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Warnings

  • NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OLD

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 3 YEARS OLD

I bought 2 for my grandchildren, one was incomplet

1 stars

I bought 2 for my grandchildren, one was incomplete so would not work. Both heads would not stay in the right place for the air to blow bubbles so you have to hold the head in exactly right position while squeezing the body to make the wind. Not fit for purpose in my opinion. Returned both for refund.

Waste of money

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful! Didn’t manage to blow a Single bubble complete waste of money!

Rubbish not worth buying

1 stars

Didn’t make any bubbles just leaked the bubble mixture everywhere so was very messy and sticky

absolute rubbish zero stars

1 stars

Just doesnt work, it will however spit bubble mixture everywhere and make your kid very messy and upset,

Not worth it

1 stars

Don't bother the water runs out and no bubbles produced

