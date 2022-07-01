Gazillion Bubble Buddies

I bought 2 for my grandchildren, one was incomplet
I bought 2 for my grandchildren, one was incomplete so would not work. Both heads would not stay in the right place for the air to blow bubbles so you have to hold the head in exactly right position while squeezing the body to make the wind. Not fit for purpose in my opinion. Returned both for refund.
Waste of money
Absolutely dreadful! Didn’t manage to blow a Single bubble complete waste of money!
Rubbish not worth buying
Didn’t make any bubbles just leaked the bubble mixture everywhere so was very messy and sticky
absolute rubbish zero stars
Just doesnt work, it will however spit bubble mixture everywhere and make your kid very messy and upset,
Not worth it
Don't bother the water runs out and no bubbles produced