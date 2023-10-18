Bing And Friends 6 Figure Set

These chunky plastic figurines really bring these adorable ‘Bing' characters to life! Perfectly sized for little hands to hold, Bing fans will have hours of fun re-creating their favourite stories from the show!

The Bing and Friends Figurines stand unaided and are perfectly sized to help develop fine motor skills

Around the corner, not far away we're playing with Bing and his friends today! Based on the much-loved characters from the hit CBeebies show, Bing! These adorable Bing figurines are just right for little hands and can easily be picked up and placed. Bing fans will have hours of fun recreating their favourite stories from the show. Whether it's a trip to the park or a day at nursery, little ones will love to take them along on all their adventures. Includes Bing, Flop, Sula, Pando, Charlie and Amma. Size of figurines range from 5-9cm and are suitable for children aged 18 months and over.