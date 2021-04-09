Paw Patrol Rocky Reuse It Truck

Fill the dumpster with the metal cubes (2 included) to recycle them! Push the lever to lift the dumpster and watch as it empties the cubes into the recycler, just like a real truck! Turn the cubes into tools for your rescues! Slide the knob on the side of the truck to make the compactor work. When your tools are ready, clip them onto the truck's arms! Rocky's Reuse It Truck includes 3 tools to help you play out your adventures! Sweep and clean up the streets with the brush, pick up trash with the claw and fix things with the hammer! With Paw Patrol's Rocky and his Reuse It Truck, you can recycle materials and turn them into tools to help you save the day! Equipped with rolling wheels and moving arms, Rocky's Reuse It Truck makes it easy to play out your missions. Place Rocky behind the wheel and use your imagination to roll through the streets of Adventure Bay, looking for items to recycle. Slide the dumpster onto the truck's arms and load it up with the metal cubes (two included) and get ready to turn them into something new! Push the lever on the truck down to make the arms lift and watch as the dumpster empties the cubes into Rocky's truck, just like a real recycling truck! Next, slide the knob on the side of the Reuse It Truck and get a sneak peek at the compactor through the side window! Once the truck is finished recycling, your metal cubes transform into three handy tools that easily clip onto the truck's arms. Remove the dumpster and mix and match up to two tools at a time. Use the brush to sweep the streets, pick up trash with the claw and make repairs with the hammer! Plus, you can even rotate the arms for even more ways to play.

H27.94cm x W38.42cm x D13.49cm

Lower age limit

3 Years