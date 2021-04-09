We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Paw Patrol Rocky Reuse It Truck
image 1 of Paw Patrol Rocky Reuse It Truckimage 2 of Paw Patrol Rocky Reuse It Truck

Paw Patrol Rocky Reuse It Truck

4.9(40)
Write a review

£27.00

£27.00/each

Paw Patrol Rocky Reuse It Truck
Fill the dumpster with the metal cubes (2 included) to recycle them! Push the lever to lift the dumpster and watch as it empties the cubes into the recycler, just like a real truck!Turn the cubes into tools for your rescues! Slide the knob on the side of the truck to make the compactor work. When your tools are ready, clip them onto the truck's arms!Rocky's Reuse It Truck includes 3 tools to help you play out your adventures! Sweep and clean up the streets with the brush, pick up trash with the claw and fix things with the hammer!With Paw Patrol's Rocky and his Reuse It Truck, you can recycle materials and turn them into tools to help you save the day! Equipped with rolling wheels and moving arms, Rocky's Reuse It Truck makes it easy to play out your missions. Place Rocky behind the wheel and use your imagination to roll through the streets of Adventure Bay, looking for items to recycle. Slide the dumpster onto the truck's arms and load it up with the metal cubes (two included) and get ready to turn them into something new! Push the lever on the truck down to make the arms lift and watch as the dumpster empties the cubes into Rocky's truck, just like a real recycling truck! Next, slide the knob on the side of the Reuse It Truck and get a sneak peek at the compactor through the side window! Once the truck is finished recycling, your metal cubes transform into three handy tools that easily clip onto the truck's arms. Remove the dumpster and mix and match up to two tools at a time. Use the brush to sweep the streets, pick up trash with the claw and make repairs with the hammer! Plus, you can even rotate the arms for even more ways to play.
H27.94cm x W38.42cm x D13.49cm

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here