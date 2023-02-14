We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Zuru Oosh Potion
image 1 of Zuru Oosh Potionimage 2 of Zuru Oosh Potion

Zuru Oosh Potion

5(3)
Write a review

£12.00

£12.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Zuru Oosh Potion
New Potions Slime Surprise: Mix and discover the best version of DIY Slime. Create magical potions by mixing in the magic ingredients, repeating fun magic spells and watching magic happen. From color changing potions to glow in the dark potions there are (8) different magical potions to discover and collect!Endless Magic Fun: Inside each potion bottle you will find (2) different potions to make, each with its own magic ingredients and storage bottle to take your potions everywhere with you. The contents in this bottle are great to use in arts and craft projects and discover new textures and scents. They are great for motor skills development, creativity and imagination.Collect Them All: There are 4 vibrant magic potions to collect, each with two unique magic potions to discover!Oosh Potions Slime Surprise: From sparkles to slime, there's so much magic to find! New Potions Slime Surprise from Zuru Oosh adds a dash of magic to DIY slime making. There's 4 different magic potion bottles, each with two surprise potions to create inside- from the BFF's Elixir to the Enchanting Potion, kids can engage their imagination as they follow each magic recipe. Just pop open the sparkly Potion bottle and use the base as a bowl to make each potion with the included glow in the dark mixing wand. Every spell binding potion comes with its own gooey or powder base, three different accessories to add, storage bottles and an easy to follow magic recipe! Let the magic begin with Potions!
H23.5cm x W13.5cm x D13.5cmBatteries Not Included

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 4yrs+

View all Creative & Construction Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here