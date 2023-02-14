Zuru Oosh Potion

New Potions Slime Surprise: Mix and discover the best version of DIY Slime. Create magical potions by mixing in the magic ingredients, repeating fun magic spells and watching magic happen. From color changing potions to glow in the dark potions there are (8) different magical potions to discover and collect! Endless Magic Fun: Inside each potion bottle you will find (2) different potions to make, each with its own magic ingredients and storage bottle to take your potions everywhere with you. The contents in this bottle are great to use in arts and craft projects and discover new textures and scents. They are great for motor skills development, creativity and imagination. Collect Them All: There are 4 vibrant magic potions to collect, each with two unique magic potions to discover! Oosh Potions Slime Surprise: From sparkles to slime, there's so much magic to find! New Potions Slime Surprise from Zuru Oosh adds a dash of magic to DIY slime making. There's 4 different magic potion bottles, each with two surprise potions to create inside- from the BFF's Elixir to the Enchanting Potion, kids can engage their imagination as they follow each magic recipe. Just pop open the sparkly Potion bottle and use the base as a bowl to make each potion with the included glow in the dark mixing wand. Every spell binding potion comes with its own gooey or powder base, three different accessories to add, storage bottles and an easy to follow magic recipe! Let the magic begin with Potions!

H23.5cm x W13.5cm x D13.5cm Batteries Not Included

Preparation and Usage