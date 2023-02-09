Zuru Oosh Crackle Foam

Make it Crack: Squish it, squeeze it and stretch it to feel the crackly sound in this fun compound! There are four different color assortments to choose from.

Make Fun Shapes: Mold your crackle foam to make fun shapes, from donuts to watermelons Crackle foam is the perfect compound for all of your arts & crafts creations.

Relaxing Fun: Crackle Foam is not only fun to play with but its also a great relaxing and satisfying sensory experience every time you stretch your crackle foam!

Introducing a magical, squishable, non-toxic modeling compound. Squeeze it, build it and mold it to make fun shapes …...then stretch it and make it Crack!

The new Oosh Crackle Foam is the perfect compound for all the ASMR fans out there. Its unique cracking sounds and four different colors to choose from will bring you hours of play. The best part is that crackle foam will not dry out and will maintain its cracking effect for as long as you play with it.!