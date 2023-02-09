We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Zuru Oosh Crackle Foam
image 1 of Zuru Oosh Crackle Foamimage 2 of Zuru Oosh Crackle Foam

Zuru Oosh Crackle Foam

3.3(3)
Write a review

£2.50

£2.50/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Zuru Oosh Crackle Foam
Make it Crack: Squish it, squeeze it and stretch it to feel the crackly sound in this fun compound! There are four different color assortments to choose from.Make Fun Shapes: Mold your crackle foam to make fun shapes, from donuts to watermelons Crackle foam is the perfect compound for all of your arts & crafts creations.Relaxing Fun: Crackle Foam is not only fun to play with but its also a great relaxing and satisfying sensory experience every time you stretch your crackle foam!Introducing a magical, squishable, non-toxic modeling compound. Squeeze it, build it and mold it to make fun shapes …...then stretch it and make it Crack!The new Oosh Crackle Foam is the perfect compound for all the ASMR fans out there. Its unique cracking sounds and four different colors to choose from will bring you hours of play. The best part is that crackle foam will not dry out and will maintain its cracking effect for as long as you play with it.!
H14.5cm x W7.5cm x D7.5cmBatteries Not Included

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 4yrs+

View all Creative & Construction Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here