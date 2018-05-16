Easter Make Your Own Bunny Kit
- Bring your very own Easter Bunny home! Sculpt and mould the dough using the tool provided, using the clear step by step photographic instructions to help.
- The special dough will dry solid in the air so don't hang about creating your Bunny.
- H17.5cm x W9cm x D4cm
- Includes everything you need to make your very own Easter Bunny
- Special air drying dough
Information
Warnings
- WARNING! Not suitable for children under 3 years. Contains small parts which may cause a choking hazard.
- Adult supervision recommended. Keep out of reach of very young children.
- THIS IS NOT FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
- Once opened please dispose of within 6 months. Please retain packaging for future reference.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Safety information
