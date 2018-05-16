Mood Magic Led Lights
New
- Colour-Changing Remote-Controlled Led Wireless Lights
- Mood Magic - Colour-Changing LED Lights are the ideal way to get mood-enhancing, coloured lights anywhere in your home. Being fully battery-powered and with no wires to worry about, installation couldn't be easier. Just stick them to any smooth surface and they're ready to go. The remote-control gives you full access to the colour selections as well as setting a dimmer for the white light to control brightness, or a timer so you can leave them to turn off on their own after 4 or 8 hours, making them perfect for kids rooms that need darkness when the little ones are asleep. It also controls either single lights separately, for different colours on each light or, if they're positioned closer together, it will control all of them at the same time, turning them into a single, multi-light installation. With 13 great colours and a whole host of other settings there's no mood or space that these incredibly easy-to-use, colour-changing lights won't enhance.
- H29.9cm x W23.9cm x D24cm
- 13 Different Colours and a Whole Host of Settings
- 2 Timer Settings (4H and 8H)
- Wireless and Battery-Powered Makes them so Easy to Put Anywhere
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020