We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Coco Cones Fantasy

Coco Cones Fantasy

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Coco Cones Fantasy
Adopt your own adorable pet with Coco Surprise plush in a Cone! These 12 cuddly cuties come nestled in their cone, just waiting to be taken home. Mix and match to make your perfect pet collection with 12 characters to choose from like Charlie the Llama, Fifi the Unicorn, Kai the Monkey and even Deeno the Dino. Pop them out the cone and find a hidden surprise baby hiding inside! There are 13 Coco Babies to collect including the rare golden unicorn, can you match your baby Coco to their plush best friend?
H28cm x W16cm x D12cm
Three Coco Cones with surprises: each one comes nestled in an adorable custom coneAdorable and cuddly plush pets to adopt and loveUnbox each one to find a hidden surprise Baby Coco collectible insideAdopt more Coco Cones to unbox more Baby Cocos and match them to their plush best friendsCan you find the rare golden glitter unicorn baby?

Lower age limit

3 Years

View all Soft Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here