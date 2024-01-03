Coco Cones Fantasy

Adopt your own adorable pet with Coco Surprise plush in a Cone! These 12 cuddly cuties come nestled in their cone, just waiting to be taken home. Mix and match to make your perfect pet collection with 12 characters to choose from like Charlie the Llama, Fifi the Unicorn, Kai the Monkey and even Deeno the Dino. Pop them out the cone and find a hidden surprise baby hiding inside! There are 13 Coco Babies to collect including the rare golden unicorn, can you match your baby Coco to their plush best friend?

H28cm x W16cm x D12cm

Three Coco Cones with surprises: each one comes nestled in an adorable custom cone Adorable and cuddly plush pets to adopt and love Unbox each one to find a hidden surprise Baby Coco collectible inside Adopt more Coco Cones to unbox more Baby Cocos and match them to their plush best friends Can you find the rare golden glitter unicorn baby?

Lower age limit

3 Years