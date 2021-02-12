Fridge Raiders Plant Based Indian Masala Bites 70G

ok ish
these are better than the sinply seasoned ones, the texture was slightly better but not something i would buy again
Awful
I’ve often said it’s about time there were more on the to veggie snack options so I was excited to try these but they are really, really horrible. They have absolutely no texture to them, no bite or chew and are so soft that they’re almost like a spicy paste. They taste like they’re something that needs cooking and the Indian flavour isn’t very strong either. The flavour is disappointing but you don’t really notice the flavour as the texture is so awful in the mouth. It’s a shame that FR didn’t choose to use a meat replacement and make them like their meat raiders.