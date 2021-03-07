We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Milkybar Mini Eggs White Chocolate 240G

Milkybar Mini Eggs White Chocolate 240G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/03/2021 and 03/04/2021.

£ 2.00
£0.83/100g

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate mini eggs with a crisp sugar shell.
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
  • www.milkybar.co.uk
  • We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
  • Milkybar® Mini Eggs are packed with creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate and has no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
  • Did you know? Milkybar® was created in 1937 as a non-vitaminized variant of Nestlé's new pharmaceutical milk product, when the company almost exclusively manufactured milk products. Such sterile milk products were trusted by parents to help their children's development without the bacterial risks of fresh milk.
  • Both kids and adults love the delicious taste of Milkybar® so why not enjoy simple moments with Milkybar® available in bars, blocks and buttons.
  • Have you tried Smarties Mini Eggs? Another novel chocolate treat for Springtime!
  • Don't recycle
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate (Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colour (Curcumin), White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Soya and Gluten.

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 5 Eggs = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 13 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 5 eggs Reference Intake* % RI*
Energy 2053kJ 364kJ 8400kJ
-489kcal 87kcal 2000kcal4%
Fat 19.7g3.5g70g5%
of which: saturates 11.8g2.1g20g11%
Carbohydrate 71.7g12.7g260g5%
of which: sugars 71.6g 12.7g90g14%
Fibre 0.0g0.0g--
Protein 6.2g1.1g50g2%
Salt 0.26g 0.05g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 13 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

crunchy shell similar to a minstrel but obviously

5 stars

crunchy shell similar to a minstrel but obviously white milky-bar inside Fantastic

