Milkybar Mini Eggs White Chocolate 240G

crunchy shell similar to a minstrel but obviously
crunchy shell similar to a minstrel but obviously white milky-bar inside Fantastic
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ
White Chocolate (Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring), Sugar, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colour (Curcumin), White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store cool and dry
Contains approximately 13 servings
240g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 5 eggs
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2053kJ
|364kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|489kcal
|87kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|19.7g
|3.5g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.8g
|2.1g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|71.7g
|12.7g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|71.6g
|12.7g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.05g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 13 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
crunchy shell similar to a minstrel but obviously white milky-bar inside Fantastic