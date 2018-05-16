President Ywarog Soft Cheese 1Kg

Product Description
- Twarog Fresh soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk, 4% fat.
- “President Twarog is a natural curd cheese with a velvety texture and low fat content intended for baking fluffy and delicate cheese cakes. Made with no preservatives and a source of Protein.”
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cultures (Milk), Rennet
Allergy Information
- The presence of Whey is natural for this product.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not freeze. Do not heat in the microwave.For use by date and batch number, see lid.
Produce of
Produced in Poland with EU milk
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us with your commends:
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Net Contents
1kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|384 kJ / 92 kcal
|Fat
|4,0 g
|of which saturates
|2,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,2 g
|of which sugars
|3,9 g
|Protein
|9,7 g
|Salt
|0,10 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021