By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

President Ywarog Soft Cheese 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
President Ywarog Soft Cheese 1Kg
£ 4.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Twarog Fresh soft cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk, 4% fat.
  • “President Twarog is a natural curd cheese with a velvety texture and low fat content intended for baking fluffy and delicate cheese cakes. Made with no preservatives and a source of Protein.”
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cultures (Milk), Rennet

Allergy Information

  • The presence of Whey is natural for this product.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not freeze. Do not heat in the microwave.For use by date and batch number, see lid.

Produce of

Produced in Poland with EU milk

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us with your commends:
  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 384 kJ / 92 kcal
Fat 4,0 g
of which saturates 2,8 g
Carbohydrate 4,2 g
of which sugars 3,9 g
Protein 9,7 g
Salt 0,10 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here