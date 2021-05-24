Tesco Cheddar & Apple Slaw Sandwich
Offer
- Energy1950kJ 464kcal23%
- Fat17.8g25%
- Saturates7.5g38%
- Sugars12.9g14%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Apple and white cabbage coleslaw, mature Cheddar cheese with apple and ale chutney in onion bread.
- Our chefs' recipe layers mature Cheddar cheese with apple slaw & chutney on onion bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- LIMITED EDITION
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Apple, White Cabbage, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Sugar, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Chive, Salt, Sucrose, Sultanas, Yeast, Mustard Seed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Molasses, White Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|965kJ / 230kcal
|1950kJ / 464kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|17.8g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|57.8g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|12.9g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Protein
|8.6g
|17.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.