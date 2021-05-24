We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheddar & Apple Slaw Sandwich

Tesco Cheddar & Apple Slaw Sandwich
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Each pack
  • Energy1950kJ 464kcal
    23%
  • Fat17.8g
    25%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 965kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and white cabbage coleslaw, mature Cheddar cheese with apple and ale chutney in onion bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers mature Cheddar cheese with apple slaw & chutney on onion bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • LIMITED EDITION

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Apple, White Cabbage, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Sugar, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Chive, Salt, Sucrose, Sultanas, Yeast, Mustard Seed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Onion, Ale (Barley), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Molasses, White Pepper, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Antioxidants (Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy965kJ / 230kcal1950kJ / 464kcal
Fat8.8g17.8g
Saturates3.7g7.5g
Carbohydrate28.6g57.8g
Sugars6.4g12.9g
Fibre0.9g1.8g
Protein8.6g17.4g
Salt0.8g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
