Fish Said Fred 2 Cracking Cod Fillets 240G Msc
Product Description
- 2 defrosted skinless cod fillets
- Boatloads of recipes at fishsaidfred.com
- I'm Fred and I've worked with fish everyday for the last 30 years. I started by supplying lobsters to posh restaurants - but these days it's all about decent portions of sustainable seafood at honest prices. Well, the good stuff is far too tasty to save for special. Whether it's a lemony pasta topped with sea bass and parsley, or a super-quick curry with some nice chunks of cod, this is everyday fish that'll make your week.
- Fred
- MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-51049, www.msc.org
- This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org MSC-C-51049
- Seafood from Norway
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Great with chorizo or baked with veg
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Cod (Gadus morhua) (Fish)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use-by date see front of pack. Keep in the fridge, below 5°C. Once opened, cook and eat within one day. Don't eat after the use-by date. This fish has been frozen and carefully defrosted, but it's perfectly fine to freeze it one more time at home. If you plan to freeze it, do so ASAP and always before the use-by date. Don't refreeze once defrosted. Eat within a month and defrost thoroughly before cooking.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Oven bake for 19 mins
1 Preheat oven to 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C. Remove all packaging.
2 Place cod fillet in a lightly oiled and loosely wrapped foil parcel, on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
3 Cook for 15-19 minutes.
4 Make sure your fish is piping hot and don't reheat.
Cookers along with the thickness of the fish can vary a bit - this is just a guide.
Be careful when opening your foil parcel as it will be hot.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K. with cod (Gadus morhua)
Preparation and Usage
- Always cook fully before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains on average two 108g servings when ovenbaked.
Warnings
- Careful! Bones can occasionally 'slip through the net.' So be sure to double check.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Fish Said Fred,
- 48 Cox Lane,
- Chessington,
- KT9 1TW.
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
Return to
- Fish Said Fred,
- 48 Cox Lane,
- Chessington,
- KT9 1TW.
- 21 Botanic Avenue,
- Belfast,
- Northern Ireland,
- BT7 1JJ.
- Get in touch: hello@fishsaidfred.com
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ovenbaked Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|424
|Energy (kcal)
|100
|Fat (g)
|<0.5
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|1.0
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5
|Fibre (g)
|0.6
|Protein (g)
|23
|Salt (g)
|0.26
|This pack contains on average two 108g servings when ovenbaked
Safety information
Careful! Bones can occasionally 'slip through the net.' So be sure to double check.
