Strings & Things Cheestrings Variety 14 Pack 280G

Product Description
- Medium fat hard cheese.
- To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit our website: www.stringsandthings.com
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Cheestrings is an unripened cheese.
- Rich in calcium for healthy bones.
- Each Cheestring contains 20% of the NRV for Calcium and 25% of the NRV for Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
- We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient
- We're an iconic tasty snack that's loved by families.
- Milk a glass* of it!
- * A glass of Milk = 180ml
- Strings & Things ...Are made to fuel your creativity
- Everything in our range makes snacktime fun time
- Strings & Things Cheeshapes
- Strings & Things Yollies Yogurt Lollies
- Strings & Things Cheestrings Twisted
- Less plastic packaging*
- *We're by no means perfect but we have reduced this plastic wrap by 20% and that's not all. By 2025, we aim to have 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable plastic packaging
- Bag - Don't Recycle
- Wrap - Don't Recycle
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
This pack contains 14 servings
Warnings
- Children may require supervision when eating.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- UK,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA,
Return to
- Contact us at:
- www.stringsandthings.com/contact-us/
- (UK incl NI) : 0800 783 4321
- (ROI): 1850 924 632
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g
|Energy
|1264kJ/
|253kJ/
|-
|304kcal
|61kcal
|Fat
|22.5g
|4.5g
|(of which saturates)
|14g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrates
|2.5g
|0.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23g
|4.6g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.36g
|Calcium
|780mg (=98% NRV*)
|156mg (=20% NRV*)
|Vitamin D
|6.25μg (=125% NRV*)
|1.25μg(=25% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 14 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Children may require supervision when eating.
