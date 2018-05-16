By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Strings & Things Cheestrings Variety 14 Pack 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Strings & Things Cheestrings Variety 14 Pack 280G
£ 3.30
£11.79/kg
Each 20g Cheestring contains:
  • Energy253kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1264kJ/

Product Description

  • Medium fat hard cheese.
  • To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit our website: www.stringsandthings.com
  • Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Cheestrings is an unripened cheese.
  • Rich in calcium for healthy bones.
  • Each Cheestring contains 20% of the NRV for Calcium and 25% of the NRV for Vitamin D. Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
  • We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient
  • We're an iconic tasty snack that's loved by families.
  • Milk a glass* of it!
  • * A glass of Milk = 180ml
  • Strings & Things ...Are made to fuel your creativity
  • Everything in our range makes snacktime fun time
  • Strings & Things Cheeshapes
  • Strings & Things Yollies Yogurt Lollies
  • Strings & Things Cheestrings Twisted
  • Less plastic packaging*
  • *We're by no means perfect but we have reduced this plastic wrap by 20% and that's not all. By 2025, we aim to have 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable plastic packaging
  • Bag - Don't Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
  • Fortified with Vitamin D
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G
  • Rich in Calcium for healthy bones
  • Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
  • Rich in Calcium
  • Fortified with Vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Paprika, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

This pack contains 14 servings

Warnings

  • Children may require supervision when eating.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • UK,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Kerry EMEA,

Return to

  • Contact us at:
  • www.stringsandthings.com/contact-us/
  • (UK incl NI) : 0800 783 4321
  • (ROI): 1850 924 632
  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • UK,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Kerry EMEA,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Per 20g
Energy1264kJ/253kJ/
-304kcal61kcal
Fat22.5g4.5g
(of which saturates) 14g2.8g
Carbohydrates 2.5g0.5g
(of which sugars)1.0g0.2g
Protein23g4.6g
Salt1.8g0.36g
Calcium780mg (=98% NRV*)156mg (=20% NRV*)
Vitamin D6.25μg (=125% NRV*)1.25μg(=25% NRV*)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains 14 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Children may require supervision when eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Mini Babybel Original Cheese Snacks 10X20g 200G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.99
£9.95/kg

Aldi Price Match

Wildlife Choobs Strawberry Raspberry & Apricot Yogurt 6X37g

£ 1.00
£0.45/100g

Muller Corner Yogurt Vanilla Chocolate Balls Banana Flakes 6X130g

£ 2.00
£0.26/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here