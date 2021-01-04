Rustlers All Day Breakfast Sausage Muffin 133G
Product Description
- A sausage patty topped with a processed cheese slice and brown sauce in an English muffin.
- Our sausage patties are made with the finest quality British & Irish pork, expertly grilled for a tasty all day breakfast.
- Our crisping sleeve does exactly what it says! So, no need to toast your bun, just pop the box straight in the microwave, heat & enjoy.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Box - Recycle
- Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Recycle
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- Cook in the Box
- With Cheese & Brown Sauce
- Made with 100% British & Irish Pork
- Crisping Sleeve
- Flame Grilled
- No Prep, Mess, Fuss
- Pack size: 133G
Information
Ingredients
English Muffin [Wheat Flour*, Water, Yeast, Yellow Polenta, Rice Flour, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Rye Sourdough, Preservative: E282; Acidity Regulators: E334, E341; Emulsifier E472e; Antioxidant: E300], Sausage Patty (33%) [Pork, Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat Flour*), Salt, Dextrose, Pork Fat, Yeast Extract, Spices, Sage], Processed Cheese Slice [Cheese (Milk), Sustainable Palm Oil, Emulsifying Salt: E331; Flavouring (Milk), Colours: E160a, E160c; Preservative: E200], Brown Sauce [Tomato Puree, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Tamarind Paste, Spices, Salt, Dates, Rice Flour, Garlic Puree, Molasses], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin. Sausage Patty contains 78% Pork
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds.
Storage
Keep in the fridge, don't freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Let the Box Do the Work...
Pop
No need to open box before cooking. Place box in microwave. Heat for 1 minutes 40 seconds (800w and 900w). Hear a pop? It's just cooking.
Caution Hot Product!
Leave for 2 minutes.
Remove wrapper & crisping sleeve... enjoy!
Preparation and Usage
- Heat to Enjoy
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
Name and address
- Rustlers,
- The Snackhouse,
- St. Georges Park,
- Kirkham,
- PR4 2DZ.
- Kepak,
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
- (UK) 0800 760 067
- www.rustlersonline.com
Net Contents
133g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (133g)
|Energy
|982kJ/234kcal
|1305kJ/311kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|11.3g
|of which saturates
|3.5g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|27.4g
|36.5g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|6.0g
|Protein
|10.9g
|14.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.5g
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
