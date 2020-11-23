Tesco Serrano Ham & Chorizo 110G
Product Description
- A selection of cured meats. Slices of dry cured ham and cured pork salami with smoked paprika, nutmeg and oregano.
- Sharing Plates Ruffled Spanish Serrano ham & Chorizo seasoned with paprika
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|10 slices of chorizo (35g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|533kJ
|1524kJ
|128kcal
|367kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|28.2g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.8g
|Protein
|8.4g
|23.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|4.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.,
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika (2%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Storage
- Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values 4 slices of Serrano ham (20g) Per 100g 10 slices of Chorizo (35g) Per 100g Energy 212kJ 1060kJ 51kcal 254kcal Fat 2.8g 13.9g 9.9g 28.2g Saturates 1.0g 5.0g 3.6g 10.3g Carbohydrate 0.4g 1.9g 1.2g 3.5g Sugars 0.2g 0.9g 0.8g 2.3g Fibre 0.2g 1.0g 0.6g 1.8g Protein 5.9g 29.7g 8.4g 23.9g Salt 0.9g 4.4g 1.5g 4.4g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
