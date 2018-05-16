Tesco Lactose Free Strawberry Greek Yogurt 400g

- Energy564kJ 135kcal7%
Product Description
- Lactose free, 10% fat Greek yogurt with strawberry conserve.
- All the taste of regular dairy without the discomfort caused by lactose intolerance. Now you can enjoy your favourite dairy products Lactose free.
- MADE WITH COW'S MILK
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Greek Yogurt (Milk), Diced Strawberry (8%), Sugar, Strawberry Purée Concentrate (2%), Stabiliser (Pectin), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Flavouring, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Black Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Lactase Enzyme.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Lactose free yogurt is not suitable for milk allergy sufferers.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using Greek cow's milk.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|564kJ / 135kcal
|564kJ / 135kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|9.7g
|Sugars
|9.7g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.7g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
