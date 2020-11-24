By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cornish Cove 50:50 Crab Meat 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cornish Cove 50:50 Crab Meat 100G
£ 3.50
£3.50/100g

New

Each 25g serving contains
  • Energy125.3kJ 29.8kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 50:50 Crab Meat Cancer pagurus
  • The best of both worlds: half white and half brown meat, adding flavour and texture.
  • Our fishermen sail the beautiful South West coast to catch the finest Cornish crab. Handpicked in our factory in Falmouth Cornwall, our tasty Cornish crustaceans are so flavourful we don't need to add a thing.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

50% White Crab Meat (Crustacean), 50% Brown Crab Meat (Crustacean)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans

Storage

This product may have been previously frozen.Keep chilled. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Falfish Limited,
  • Cardrew Industrial Estate,
  • Redruth,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 1SS.

Return to

  • Falfish Limited,
  • Cardrew Industrial Estate,
  • Redruth,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 1SS.
  • www.falfish.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy kJ/Kcals501/119125.3/29.8
Fat3.8g1.0g
of which saturates0.76g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.5g
Total sugars0.45g0.1g
Protein19.2g4.8g
Salt0.88g0.22g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here