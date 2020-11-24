Cornish Cove 50:50 Crab Meat 100G
Product Description
- 50:50 Crab Meat Cancer pagurus
- The best of both worlds: half white and half brown meat, adding flavour and texture.
- Our fishermen sail the beautiful South West coast to catch the finest Cornish crab. Handpicked in our factory in Falmouth Cornwall, our tasty Cornish crustaceans are so flavourful we don't need to add a thing.
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
50% White Crab Meat (Crustacean), 50% Brown Crab Meat (Crustacean)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans
Storage
This product may have been previously frozen.Keep chilled. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
Name and address
- Falfish Limited,
- Cardrew Industrial Estate,
- Redruth,
- Cornwall,
- TR15 1SS.
Return to
- www.falfish.com
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 25g
|Energy kJ/Kcals
|501/119
|125.3/29.8
|Fat
|3.8g
|1.0g
|of which saturates
|0.76g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Total sugars
|0.45g
|0.1g
|Protein
|19.2g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.88g
|0.22g
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove shell, some may remain.
