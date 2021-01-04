Tesco Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
Offer
- Energy1425kJ 337kcal17%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars13.2g15%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1425kJ / 337kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast in a teriyaki sauce, shredded carrot, lettuce and spring onion in a plain tortilla wrap.
- Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast in a sticky teriyaki sauce, with crunchy carrot, spring onion & lettuce in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- LIMITED EDITION
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (18%), Water, Carrot, Lettuce, Spring Onion, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Honey, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Cane Molasses, Onion, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrated Orange Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using EU & non-EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1425kJ / 337kcal
|779kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|29.1g
|Sugars
|13.2g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|16.3g
|8.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021