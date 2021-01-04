By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Teriyaki Chicken Wrap

Tesco Teriyaki Chicken Wrap
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1425kJ 337kcal
    17%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1425kJ / 337kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in a teriyaki sauce, shredded carrot, lettuce and spring onion in a plain tortilla wrap.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast in a sticky teriyaki sauce, with crunchy carrot, spring onion & lettuce in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • LIMITED EDITION

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (18%), Water, Carrot, Lettuce, Spring Onion, Brown Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Honey, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Cane Molasses, Onion, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrated Orange Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach packPer 100g
Energy1425kJ / 337kcal779kJ / 184kcal
Fat6.0g3.3g
Saturates2.4g1.3g
Carbohydrate53.3g29.1g
Sugars13.2g7.2g
Fibre2.4g1.3g
Protein16.3g8.9g
Salt1.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

