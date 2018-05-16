Tesco Smooth Butternut Squash & Red Pepper Pate 110G

- Energy262kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 476kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- A smooth butternut squash pate with full fat soft cheese and red peppers.
- Smooth & Creamy With chickpeas and butter beans for a rich flavour
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (41%), Chickpeas, Butter Beans, White Onion, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Pepper (3.5%), Rose Harissa Paste [Red Pepper, Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Chilli, Rose Petal, Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
110g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (55g)
|Energy
|476kJ / 114kcal
|262kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|3.6g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
