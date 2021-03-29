Wicked Kitchen 2 Improper Meat-Free Burgers 226g
- Energy1151kJ 275kcal14%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars3.4g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1019kJ / 244kcal
Product Description
- Wheat and soya protein based burgers with coconut oil alternative to cheese, gherkins and jalapeño chillies.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- WHEAT & SOYA PROTEIN Rockin' restaurant style smokin' wheat and soya protein patties with gherkin, chilli and a coconut based cheese alternative
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (21%), Coconut Oil Alternative to Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Olive Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B12], Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein (2%), Flavouring, Gherkin, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Jalapeño Chilli, Sugar, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Spices, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Dill, Salt, Dill Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 Chilled: 12 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add burger to pan and fry for 1 minute each side to caramelise. Transfer to a non-stick baking tray. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
226g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (113g)
|Energy
|1019kJ / 244kcal
|1151kJ / 275kcal
|Fat
|11.3g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|4.9g
|Protein
|21.3g
|24.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021