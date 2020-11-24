Rr Spink & Sons Hot Smoked Trout 120G
Product Description
- Smoked Rainbow Trout
- RR. Spink & Sons have over 300 years' experience, and to this day we still smoke fish in our home town of Arbroath, Scotland. Consider us your expert fishmonger. We are passionate about the environment & our fish and are driven by a simple promise: to bring sustainably sourced, convenient, quality fish to the table.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Fishmongers RR. Spink & Sons (Arbroath) Ltd Angus
- Scotland's fishmonger
- Ready to eat
- Hand produced
- No bones
- Sustainably farmed
- High protein and omega 3
- Smoked fish without the fuss; ready for you to enjoy
- No artificial additives
- Pack size: 120G
- High protein
- High omega 3
Information
Ingredients
Hot Smoked Trout: Scottish Loch Etive Trout (Oncorhynchus Mykiss) (Fish) (97%), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigeratedSuitable for freezing This product may have been frozen and returned to chill temperature. Further freezing will not affect the quality. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Prepared by hand in Scotland using sustainably farmed Scottish loch etive trout
Preparation and Usage
- Hot Smoked Trout
- After selecting the finest Scottish Rainbow Trout from our own waters, we expertly slow roast the fish in our smokehouse kilns before carefully hand slicing it to make this succulent hot rainbow trout.
- Simple & tasty
- Ready to eat as is, or perfect in a variety of tasty dishes such as pastas and salads. Our rainbow trout can be enjoyed as a delicious alternative to salmon.
- Give it a try
- 1. Cook your favourite pasta & blanch some asparagus.
- 2. Fry garlic, add balanced asparagus & throw in lemon juice, seasoning & flaked trout.
- 3. Add the pasta to the asparagus with a splash of the pasta cooing liquid & toss together.
- 4. Top with parmesan to serve.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- RR. Spink & Sons (Arbroath) Ltd.,
- Arbroath,
- Scotland,
- DD11 3RD.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|GDA%
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|898kJ/215kcal
|11%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|13g
|19%
|70g
|- saturates
|2.9g
|15%
|20g
|- mono-unsaturates
|5.7g
|- polyunsaturates
|3.8g
|Carbohydrates
|1.2g
|- sugars
|0.7g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|23.3g
|Salt
|1.49g
|25%
|6g
|Omega 3
|1.8g
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|Other Nutrients
|-
|-
|-
