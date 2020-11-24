Bleikers Smokehouse Smoked Fish Trio 180G

Product Description
- Bleikers Smokehouse Smk Fish Trio 180g
- Discover more about us and our range at www.bleikers.co.uk
- Smoked Fish Trio
- Our selection of salmon, mackerel and trout is hand cured, then slowly smoked over oak shavings and roasted.
- The Mighty Smoked Fish
- Our smokecraft skills and expertise are what make our smoked fish trio sensational. Brimming with good stuff-simply serve with fresh bread, salad and a squeeze of lemon. See the website for more inspiration.
- Smoked Trout - Trout (96%) (Fish), Salt, Oak Smoke.
- Farmed in the UK or Denmark.
- Oak Roast Salmon - Atlantic Salmon (97%) (Fish), Salt, Oak Smoke.
- Farmed in Scotland, Norway or the Faroe Islands
- We Call It Smoke Craft
- It's our creative approach to curing and smoking fish that makes Bleiker's stand out from the rest. For over 25 years, our family smokehouse has cured and smoked fish over tended fires, all by hand, in the heart of Yorkshire.
- Printed on recyclable board.
- Film lid currently not recyclable.
- Plastic tray widely recycled.
- Smoke Trout - Farmed in the UK or Denmark
- Oak Roast Salmon - Farmed in Scotland, Norway or the Faroe Islands.
- Ready to Eat
- Proper Smoked Fish Created in Yorkshire
- High Protein 22g Per 100g
- High Vit D
- Hand-Cured, Slowly Smoked and Roasted Mackerel, Salmon and Trout Fillets
- Source of Omega 3
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, the fish should be consumed within 48 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING : Although every care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
Name and address
- Bleiker's Smokehouse Ltd,
- Food Enterprise Centre,
- Leeming Bar Business Park,
- Leeming Bar,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL7 9EE.
Return to
- Get in Touch : We want to hear what you think of our fish. Send us an email or write to us at
- Bleiker's Smokehouse Ltd,
- Food Enterprise Centre,
- Leeming Bar Business Park,
- Leeming Bar,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL7 9EE.
- Tel: 01677 428900
- E-mail: info@bleikers.co.uk
Safety information
WARNING : Although every care has been taken to remove all bones some may remain.
- Ready to Eat
- Proper Smoked Fish Created in Yorkshire
- High Protein 22g Per 100g
- High Vit D
- Hand-Cured, Slowly Smoked and Roasted Mackerel, Salmon and Trout Fillets
- Source of Omega 3
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
Information
Ingredients
Trout (96%) (Fish), Salt, Oak Smoke
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
- Contains: Fish
Storage
- Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, the fish should be consumed within 48 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 588kJ / 140kcal Fat 4.5g of which Saturates 0.9g Carbohydrate <1.0g of which Sugars 0.1g Fibre <0.5g Protein 24.8g Salt 0.8g Vitamin D <0.3µg Omega 3 0.4g
- Ready to Eat
- Proper Smoked Fish Created in Yorkshire
- High Protein 22g Per 100g
- High Vit D
- Hand-Cured, Slowly Smoked and Roasted Mackerel, Salmon and Trout Fillets
- Source of Omega 3
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
Information
Ingredients
Atlantic Salmon (97%) (Fish), Salt, Oak Smoke
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
- Contains: Fish
Storage
- Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, the fish should be consumed within 48 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 936kJ / 224kcal Fat 13.5g of which Saturates 3.0g Carbohydrate <1.0g of which Sugars 0.2g Fibre <0.5g Protein 25.5g Salt 2.4g Vitamin D 6.3µg Omega 3 0.4g
- Ready to Eat
- Proper Smoked Fish Created in Yorkshire
- High Protein 22g Per 100g
- High Vit D
- Hand-Cured, Slowly Smoked and Roasted Mackerel, Salmon and Trout Fillets
- Source of Omega 3
- Free from artificial colours and flavourings
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel (98%) (Fish), Salt, Oak Smoke
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
- Contains: Fish
Storage
- Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, the fish should be consumed within 48 hours. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1349kJ / 325kcal Fat 26.9g of which Saturates 6.3g Carbohydrate <1.0g of which Sugars 0.08g Fibre <0.5g Protein 20.5g Salt 0.54g Vitamin D 4.4µg Omega 3 3.9g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020